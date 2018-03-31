Officials: Man arrested after 23 years on the run for impregnating 12-year-old daughter

PORTER, Texas - A traffic stop in Porter led to the arrest of a man who has been on the run since 1995 for impregnating his then-12-year-old daughter, according to the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's office.

Deputies said they initially stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 59 and FM 1314 after they noticed it traveling the wrong way under an overpass. When officials spoke with the occupants, they were able to eventually identify the two as Mexican native Heraclio Gamez-Nava and his wife, Alicia Vazquez-Carrizales.

Gamez-Nava presented officials with a warrant for his arrest dating back to 1995 from the state of Nevada for continuous sexual assault of a minor, younger than 14 years of age/incest, officials said.

Precinct 4 deputies said the warrant stemmed from an incident in which Gamez-Nava impregnated his 12-year-old daughter.

Gamez-Nava then fled Nevada and has been on the run since.

Citing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Precinct 4 deputies said Vazquez-Carrizales was deported in 2003 and again in 2014. She now has another ICE detainer and will most likely be deported again after her new charge, misdemeanor hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon, is settled, deputies said.

