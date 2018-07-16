Officials: Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting at church in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday at a church in Alvin, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at the Alvin Missionary Baptist Church on West Lang Street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Investigators are at the scene.

KPRC reporter Brittany Jeffers is headed to the scene. We will have more updates as they become available.

We just arrived at the scene, we are told Alvin Police should be updating us on the investigation shortly. pic.twitter.com/nLbwN4byMQ — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) July 15, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.