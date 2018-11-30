LIVE STREAM: Investigators provide update on San Marcos fire that killed 5

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Investigators believe a fire that killed five people in San Marcos earlier this year was intentionally set, according to a source familiar with the case.

Investigators said there were no sprinklers in building 500 of the Iconic Village Apartments when the July 20 blaze ripped through it.

Officials said that sprinklers were not required when the building was constructed in 1970, and it has not undergone any major remodel that would require them to be installed.

David Ortiz, 21, a graduate of Pasadena Memorial High School, was among the victims of the fire.

Officials with the San Marcos Fire Department and the Houston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will hold a news conference about the case at 10:30 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

