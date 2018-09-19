Officer shoots, kills man who approached officers with 'sharp-edged instrument,' police say

A man was shot and killed by a League City police officer Wednesday in the 300 block of Waco Street after the man reportedly approached officials with a "sharp-edged instrument," investigators said.

The officer-involved shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Waco Street in League City, officials said. Police were there to serve a search warrant when the man, who was listed on the warrant, approached officers with the instrument, investigators said.

League City police said the man was shot and killed at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Police said as per standard procedure, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation and the officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave.

