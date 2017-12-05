La Marque officer-involved shooting under investigation after burglary suspect killed

LA MARQUE, Texas - A La Marque police officer was involved in a deadly shooting Sunday while responding to a burglary, officials said.
According to investigators, an armed man threatened a resident just after 10 p.m. inside a home in the 800 block of Retama and ran.
WATCH: La Marque officer-involved shooting update
The officer, Jose Santos, and K-9 found the suspected robber, Gregory Ray Ham, 62, in a building near the victim’s home, officials said. Santos and the K-9 entered the home and found Ham in a room with a sword, officials said.
Officials said Ham struck Santos in the face and the K-9 with the sword during the attack. Officials said Santos pulled out a gun and shot Ham once.
Ham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Santos sustained minor injuries and was treated at a nearby hospital. The K-9 was also injured and treated at a veterinarian.
Santos, a seven-year veteran, have been with the La Marque Police Department since October 2014.
Galveston County sheriff's officials could be seen interviewing neighbors Monday morning on Retama.
The Galveston County District Attorney's Office told Channel 2 that there are three separate investigations underway
into the shooting. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation.
La Marque police said an internal investigation might be opened, as well.
The officer who was involved in the incident was still on duty as of Monday afternoon.
