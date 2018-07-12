Knife-wielding woman shot to death by deputies in Willis, officials say

WILLIS, Texas - Investigators responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Willis on Wednesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident was reported in the area of 11000 Canal Street after deputies responded to a report of a break-in. When the deputies arrived, they found a woman inside the home and she appeared to be belligerent, the Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting left residents shaken.

WATCH: Aerials of officer-involved shooting in Willis

"I mean, everybody in here has been talking about it. Everybody lives out here, you know. It's very unusual," neighbor Todd Kuehn said.

During the confrontation, the woman pulled out a knife and advanced toward the deputies, officials said. After the officers attempted to convince the woman to drop the knife and she refused, they used other, nonlethal methods to attempt to stop her, but none proved effective, officials said.

As she continued to advance toward the deputies with the knife, a deputy fired his or her gun at the woman, striking her multiple times, officials said. The woman later died from her wounds, they said.

The deputies were uninjured.

As it turns out, the woman was no stranger to the neighborhood.

"Evidently she's been around the neighborhood a lot over the last few months," Kenny Ward said.

Deputies said she had broken into several homes in the area in the recent past.

The owner of the home where Wednesday's deadly shooting took place said it's the same home where she was arrested for trespassing only months ago.

"We thought she was still in jail, but evidently she's been back to the neighborhood recently. And I think she went back in there to try to live in that house again," Ward said.

Despite the way things ended, neighbors said they just want their neighborhood to get back to normal.

"It's terrible, it's not good. We never have any trouble," Ward said.

