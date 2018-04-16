News

Officer-involved shooting prompts police to direct students, parents away from PISD campuses

Pasadena ISD said it will advise parents when scene is clear

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

PASADENA, Texas - An investigation surrounding an officer-involved shooting prompted Pasadena Independent School District to instruct parents not to drop their children off Monday at Turner Elementary School.

The district posted to its Facebook page that there was police activity in the Turner Elementary and Bondy Intermediate neighborhood.

Pasadena ISD said parents should drop their children off at the stadium on Burke Road at Dabney.

The district said it would notify parents when it’s clear to bring children to campus. 

According to Pasadena police, a shooting involving an officer was reported around 4 a.m.

Police said a gunman fired several rounds at an officer and the officer fired back. 

The officer was not injured, investigators said.

It is unclear if the gunman was hit. 

