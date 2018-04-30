La Porte officer involved in shooting in Pasadena, authorities say

PASADENA, Texas - A La Porte police officer was involved in a shooting Monday in Pasadena, investigators said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 a.m. in the area of Pasadena Boulevard at Red Bluff. Investigators said the officer was serving a warrant when the shooting happened.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. The suspect's condition was not immediately known.

The officer was not injured.

The shooting remains under investigation.

