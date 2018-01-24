Man killed in officer-involved shooting after attempted carjacking in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after an attempted carjacking in League City on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 5:30 p.m., police said, they responded to an attempted carjacking at the CVS in the 1200 block of League City Parkway. Authorities said the suspect was armed with a pipe.

A woman was injured in the attempt, according to authorities.

The suspect left the area on foot and an detailed description of his was put out to authorities.

The investigation led police to a nearby neighborhood, Tuscan Lakes, where an unknown number of shots were fired in the 1600 block of Laslina Lane.

A man was killed in the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.

