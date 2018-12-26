Officer burned in fiery drunk driving crash to undergo 3rd surgery

HOUSTON - John Daily, one of the HPD officers involved in a fiery drunk driving crash, will go in for his third surgery Wednesday.

Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Officers Union, paid a visit to Daily Wednesday morning and told KPRC2 reporter Taisha Walker Daily is heavily sedated and not talking.

The 25-year-old officer suffered burns to over 50 percent of his body when he and his partner, Alonso Reid, became trapped in their burning patrol unit after a head-on collision caused it to roll over several times, police said.

Reid was released from the hospital Tuesday after suffering burns to his legs and was able to spend the day with his family, police said.

According to authorities, a good Samaritan was able to get Reid out of the burning Chevy Tahoe and it was between the two of them that they were able to get Daily out.

Daily had been planning on flying out to California just hours after the crash happened, but instead, his family has to make an unexpected trip to Houston.

“I think it’s really hard for them because they were expecting their son flying out to them on Christmas Eve, but instead they made emergency plans to get here,” Gamaldi said. “It’s certainly difficult, but what I will tell you is this family is very strong. They're very strong in their faith, and I think that’s really playing a big role in how they’re going to all get through this.”

Gamaldi said the family needs prayers on this long road to Daily’s recovery.

