Off-duty Pasadena officer on motorcycle involved in crash on 610 East Loop

HOUSTON - A Pasadena police officer was involved in a motorcycle crash Saturday.

Houston police, who are investigating the crash, said the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on 610 East Loop and Highway 225 in Houston. The crash involved the officer, who was riding a motorcycle, and another motorcyclist.

The collision temporarily blocked traffic northbound at the Highway 225 interchange, but cleared around 12:30 p.m.

The officer was uninjured, but the injuries of the other motorcyclist are unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

