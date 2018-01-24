Off-duty deputy shoots armed man at construction site in Galleria area

HOUSTON - An off-duty deputy was involved in a shooting Wednesday in the Galleria area, police said.

According to investigators, the Waller County deputy was working a second job around 1 a.m. at a construction area on Post Oak at Alabama when a man pulled up and appeared to fall asleep in his vehicle. The deputy knocked on the window to check on the man and the man pulled a gun and pointed it at the deputy, investigators said.

The deputy pulled his weapon and fired several shots into the SUV, according to investigators.

The man drove to Beechnut and 610 and called for an ambulance, investigators said.

The man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. He is in stable condition.

The deputy was not injured.

The shooting is under investigation.



