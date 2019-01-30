Nursing assistant accused of sexual assault of patient in shower

TOMBALL, Texas - A certified nursing assistant is accused of sexually assaulting a partially paralyzed patient at an assisted living facility in the Tomball area.

Mark Countryman is charged with aggravated sexual assault.

According to court documents, Countryman is employed at Lawrence Street Health Care Center at 615 Lawrence Street in Tomball. The female victim, who said she has had several strokes and is partially paralyzed, told investigators that Countryman was helping to wash her in the shower on Jan. 17 when he told her he had been dreaming about her being a good kisser.

Court documents state the woman said Countryman leaned in toward her face as if he was going to kiss her, but she moved her head away.

The woman, who is in her 60s, told police Countryman then sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

She said he told her not to tell anyone because he could get in trouble, court documents state.

When police interviewed Countryman the following week, police said he admitted to telling the woman he had a dream about her, but he said she asked him if he was a good kisser. Court records state Countryman asked her if she wanted to kiss him.

He said it is possible he could have made contact with her private parts while washing her, court documents said.

