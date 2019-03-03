NTSB recovers flight data recorder from cargo plane crash site in Trinity Bay

NTSB recovered the flight data recorder from the cargo jet that crashed in Trinity Bay in Anahuac. It will be transported to NTSB labs in DC for evaluation.

ANAHUAC, Texas - Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board located the second flight data recorder from the Boeing 767 cargo plane that crashed near the Trinity Bay just over a week ago.

The flight data recorder box will be sent to the NTSB lab in Washington, officials said.

Witnesses reported hearing loud noises coming from the plane’s engines before it plunged into the water off Chambers County.

The three people aboard the twin-engine Boeing 767, Sean Archuleta, Conrad Aska and Ricky Blakely, were killed.

