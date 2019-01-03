'No Lackin' Challenge' led to 19-year-old's death, prosecutors say

HOUSTON - An internet-driven trend involving guns led to the death of a 19-year-old Houston man last month, according to prosecutors.

Houston police said Christian Johnson was shot and killed Dec. 11 in his bedroom at a home on Ivyknoll Road near Sandpiper Drive.

Investigators at the scene said that two people who were in the room with Johnson at the time of the shooting ran from the scene even after Johnson’s family tried to stop them.

On Wednesday, authorities arrested and charged 18-year-old Mohamad Alajil with manslaughter in connection with Johnson’s death.

Alajil made his first appearance in court Thursday, where prosecutors said that he originally told investigators that Johnson began fighting with him and he shot Johnson is self-defense. However, prosecutors said, Alajil changed his story after detectives informed him that another person who was in the room told them that a game called the “No Lackin’ Challenge” resulted in Johnson’s death.

The challenge stems from the notion that one does not want to be found without a gun if someone pulls a gun on them. It has been popularized by videos posted on social media sites.

“The two were pointing loaded weapons at each other,” a prosecutor said during the hearing.

Prosecutors said that Alajil was out on bond on a robbery charge when Johnson was killed.

The judge ordered Alajil held in jail on $250,000 bond.

