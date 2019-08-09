News 2 Know: The crates made it, search continues for rush hour gunman and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Aug. 9.
It’s also National Book Lovers Day, so crack open your favorite novel and celebrate!
Let’s get your day started with a look at this blazing hot weather.
Today’s weather
A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. as temperatures are expected to climb to the triple digits again today. That advisory will likely be reissued throughout the weekend as the scorching weather isn’t going anywhere until at least the middle of next week. Stay safe and hydrated! Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.
The massive crates have made it to their destination
After several delays along the way, a pair of enormous crates that were being moved through Houston made it to their final Texas destination Friday morning.
Search continues for rush hour gunman who killed 2
Two people were shot to death Thursday during a rush-hour shooting on the East Freeway, according to Houston police. The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Normandy Street exit.
3 children die, 1 rescued while swimming at La Porte park
The bodies of three siblings have been recovered after authorities said they drowned while swimming at a La Porte park.
Vietnam veteran’s remains return to Texas
A Southwest Airlines Jet piloted by Air Force Col. Roy A. Knight, Jr's son touched down just after 11:30 a.m. in Dallas, bearing his casket.
On this day
President Richard Nixon resigned, and Vice President Gerald Ford becomes the 38th president of the United States.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.