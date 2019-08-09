News 2 Know: The crates made it, search continues for rush hour gunman and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Aug. 9.

It’s also National Book Lovers Day, so crack open your favorite novel and celebrate!

Let’s get your day started with a look at this blazing hot weather.

Today’s weather

A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. as temperatures are expected to climb to the triple digits again today. That advisory will likely be reissued throughout the weekend as the scorching weather isn’t going anywhere until at least the middle of next week. Stay safe and hydrated! Check Britta’s forecast for all the details.

The massive crates have made it to their destination

KPRC A pair of giant crates are seen at a northwest Houston business Aug. 2, 2019, before they are moved to the Bayport Cruise Terminal.

After several delays along the way, a pair of enormous crates that were being moved through Houston made it to their final Texas destination Friday morning.

Read more

Search continues for rush hour gunman who killed 2

Two people were shot to death Thursday during a rush-hour shooting on the East Freeway, according to Houston police. The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near the Normandy Street exit.

Read more

3 children die, 1 rescued while swimming at La Porte park

KPRC The bodies of three siblings have been recovered after authorities said they drowned while swimming at a La Porte park.

The bodies of three siblings have been recovered after authorities said they drowned while swimming at a La Porte park.

Read more

Vietnam veteran’s remains return to Texas

Copyright 2019 CNN A Southwest Airlines Jet piloted by Air Force Col. Roy A. Knight, Jr's son touched down just after 11:30 a.m. in Dallas, bearing his casket.

A Southwest Airlines Jet piloted by Air Force Col. Roy A. Knight, Jr's son touched down just after 11:30 a.m. in Dallas, bearing his casket.

Read more

On this day

Oliver F. Atkins/White House via Wikimedia Commons 1974: As a direct result of the Watergate scandal, Richard Nixon becomes the first president of the United States to resign from office. Vice President Gerald Ford was sworn in as the new president.

President Richard Nixon resigned, and Vice President Gerald Ford becomes the 38th president of the United States.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.