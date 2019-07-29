News 2 Know: Man recalls survival after crash, teen wins $3 million in Fortnite World Cup and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Monday is National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day, so celebrate by picking up some wings or pasta for dinner tonight.
Let’s kick off the work week with a look at the forecast.
----------
Weather
We are waking up to warm and muggy conditions, which will continue throughout the day. Some areas across the Houston area could get hit with a brief downpour. Check Britta's full forecast here.
Deputy shoots, kills carjacker who was beating K-9 officer with pistol, deputies say
A carjacker is dead following a foot chase in east Harris County, deputies said. Deputies said the man was beating a K-9 officer when a deputy fired the fatal shot.
Child among 3 killed in mass shooting at California garlic festival
Three people - including a 6-year-old boy - were killed and at least 15 others injured Sunday in a shooting that sent panicked people running at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.
Man recalls survival story after car crash, 5 days in woods
It is a story of survival with details that sound more like a movie piot.
Ever wonder what your insides look like? Walk through human body at Houston Health Museum
This tour is "More Than Skin Deep."
Fortnite gives away $3 million to its first-ever solo world champion
Fortnite has wrapped its first-ever massive sporting event in New York's Arthur Ashe tennis stadium. It was anyone's game: It didn't matter how famous a player was nor what large organization was backing each member of the all-male playing field.
3 things you need to know if you want to take advantage of free fitness classes
Following the latest fitness trends can impact more than just the numbers on your scale. You'll notice a difference in your bank account, too. Some of the newest workouts are pricey.
On this day
In 1958, the United States Congress passed legislation that established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
-----------
That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.