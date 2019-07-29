News 2 Know: Man recalls survival after crash, teen wins $3 million in Fortnite World Cup and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Monday is National Chicken Wing Day and National Lasagna Day, so celebrate by picking up some wings or pasta for dinner tonight.

Let’s kick off the work week with a look at the forecast.

Weather

We are waking up to warm and muggy conditions, which will continue throughout the day. Some areas across the Houston area could get hit with a brief downpour. Check Britta's full forecast here.

Deputy shoots, kills carjacker who was beating K-9 officer with pistol, deputies say

KPRC A carjacker who beat up a K-9 officer is dead after a deputy shot him following a foot chase in east Harris County, deputies said.

A carjacker is dead following a foot chase in east Harris County, deputies said. Deputies said the man was beating a K-9 officer when a deputy fired the fatal shot.

Child among 3 killed in mass shooting at California garlic festival

Provided by Steven Romero's Father Family members identified 6-year-old Steven Romero as one of the victims killed in a shooting at a California garlic festival.

Three people - including a 6-year-old boy - were killed and at least 15 others injured Sunday in a shooting that sent panicked people running at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

Man recalls survival story after car crash, 5 days in woods

It is a story of survival with details that sound more like a movie piot.

Ever wonder what your insides look like? Walk through human body at Houston Health Museum

This tour is "More Than Skin Deep."

Fortnite gives away $3 million to its first-ever solo world champion

Mike Stobe/Getty Images Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf celebrates after winning the Fortnite World Cup solo final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 28, 2019 in New York City.

Fortnite has wrapped its first-ever massive sporting event in New York's Arthur Ashe tennis stadium. It was anyone's game: It didn't matter how famous a player was nor what large organization was backing each member of the all-male playing field.

3 things you need to know if you want to take advantage of free fitness classes

iStock/Francemora

Following the latest fitness trends can impact more than just the numbers on your scale. You'll notice a difference in your bank account, too. Some of the newest workouts are pricey.

On this day

In 1958, the United States Congress passed legislation that established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

