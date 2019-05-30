News 2 Know: Foul ball hits girl at Minute Maid, fake DEA agents, splash pads and more

It's Thursday, and it's also National Creativity Day. So, break out the sketch pad and get those brain cells spinning.

Watch out for some thunderstorms this morning as a front settles into the area. It will serve as the focus of a second round of storms possible by this afternoon. Some of the storms could produce hail and gusty winds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, but the humidity will still be high. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

'Thoughts and Prayers'

Getty Images/AP Photos A young girl was struck by a foul ball at Minute Maid Park game on Wednesday.

It was a tough night at Minute Maid Park. A girl in the stands was hit in the face by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. "As soon as I hit it, the first person I locked eyes on was her," a tearful Almora said. He had to be consoled by his teammates and a security guard. The girl was treated by doctors at the stadium and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. There was no immediate word on her condition. Read more

Fake Agents

Pearland police said two men attempted to get inside a home by impersonating Drug Enforcement Agency agents Tuesday. Read more

'Very Good Man'

Liberty County Sheriff's Office Deputy Richard Whitten, with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, was shot in the neck Wednesday. The shooting happened after he pursued a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Cleveland. Whitten is expected to recover.

Deputy Richard E. Whitten, with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office, was shot and wounded while confronting a suspect in Cleveland on Wednesday. Read more

Great Excuse?

FreeImages.com/Jeroen van Velthoven

There are two facts about pets and the workplace that people might not believe. Read more

Splish Splash!

Texas Avenue Park splash pad

School is out. If you've got kids, that means the days are longer and they're not getting any cooler. Read more

