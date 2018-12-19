News 2 Know: Club manager shot, Tesla tunnel and more

It's Wednesday, which means we're halfway through the work week. There are only five days left until Christmas.
On this day in 1958, the first radio broadcast from space happened. President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent a Christmas message "to all mankind, America's wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to men everywhere."
Today's Weather
Wednesday will have a little bit of everything as far as the weather is concerned, including more rain and wind. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.
Local News
Club manager shot while trying to break up argument
A club manager is recovering after he was shot while trying to break up an argument between patrons trying to leave the establishment in northwest Houston. Read more >
Woman killed in fiery crash in northwest Harris County
A woman was killed in north Harris County after she became trapped in her burning vehicle. Read more >
'He tried to kill us:' Wife of man accused of arson fearful after he bonds out of jail, aunt says
A man accused of setting his house on fire while his wife and two small children were inside is out on bond and no longer in the custody of the Harris County jail. Read more >
Texas News
Single mom opens Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop in Corpus Christi
A single mom is getting the attention by sprinkling a little magic in customers coffee. Read more >
National News
What it's like to ride in Elon Musk's first tunnel
Our Tesla Model X pulled into a small parking lot behind an old kitchen cabinet store and came to a stop on a metal lift. Moments later, Elon Musk's vision for how to beat traffic congestion began to take shape. Read more >
'Tis the season for matching family holiday PJs
Matching holiday family pajamas are pretty adorable, if you ask us. We're not saying this should be a year-round practice, but leading up to Christmas or Hanukah or whatever you celebrate, we fully endorse this growing trend. Read more >
