News 2 Know: Club manager shot, Tesla tunnel and more

It's Wednesday, which means we're halfway through the work week. There are only five days left until Christmas.

On this day in 1958, the first radio broadcast from space happened. President Dwight D. Eisenhower sent a Christmas message "to all mankind, America's wish for peace on Earth and goodwill to men everywhere."

Today's Weather

Wednesday will have a little bit of everything as far as the weather is concerned, including more rain and wind. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Local News

KPRC A club manager is recovering after getting shot while trying to break up an argument between patrons, Dec. 19, 2018.

A club manager is recovering after he was shot while trying to break up an argument between patrons trying to leave the establishment in northwest Houston. Read more >

KPRC A woman was killed in a fiery crash Wednesday morning while driving on SH 249, Dec. 19, 2018.

A woman was killed in north Harris County after she became trapped in her burning vehicle. Read more >

KPRC2 Jimmy Lauder

A man accused of setting his house on fire while his wife and two small children were inside is out on bond and no longer in the custody of the Harris County jail. Read more >

Texas News

The Coffee MUGGle/ Facebook

A single mom is getting the attention by sprinkling a little magic in customers coffee. Read more >

National News

Our Tesla Model X pulled into a small parking lot behind an old kitchen cabinet store and came to a stop on a metal lift. Moments later, Elon Musk's vision for how to beat traffic congestion began to take shape. Read more >

Need a gift idea?

Photo: Amazon.com

Matching holiday family pajamas are pretty adorable, if you ask us. We're not saying this should be a year-round practice, but leading up to Christmas or Hanukah or whatever you celebrate, we fully endorse this growing trend. Read more >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.