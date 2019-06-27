News 2 Know: 18-wheeler flies of I-10 bridge, debate takeaways and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Today’s weather
Look for more sunshine than what we saw yesterday, but the humidity will be high. There’s a slim chance at a scattered shower, especially in the afternoon. Check Britta’s full forecast for more.
Driver feared dead after 18-wheeler flies off I-10 bridge
An early morning crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off a bridge in east Harris County.
Deputies said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River.
Houston track phenom named Athlete of the Year
Strake Jesuit’s Matthew Boling has been named the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
The high school senior won the 100-meter dash at the state meet earlier this year with a time of 10.13 seconds.
Car crashes into Pasadena bar
The owner of a Pasadena bar is asking the community to help find the person who drove into her business and then drove off.
“I was in shock, grateful nobody was hurt,” said Jerri Delapp, owner of Sam’s Place.
8 takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate’s first night
Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the top-polling Democratic presidential candidate onstage Wednesday night, and the early moments of the party's first 2020 debate showed why.
Warren was asked four other questions before most of the nine other contenders had been asked two. Her platform set the pace for the night, with other candidates embracing elements of it -- or at least passing on opportunities to break directly with her.
On this day
In 1994, Aerosmith became the first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the internet.
