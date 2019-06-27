News 2 Know: 18-wheeler flies of I-10 bridge, debate takeaways and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.

Today’s weather

Look for more sunshine than what we saw yesterday, but the humidity will be high. There’s a slim chance at a scattered shower, especially in the afternoon. Check Britta’s full forecast for more.

Driver feared dead after 18-wheeler flies off I-10 bridge

KPRC A truck flew off the East Freeway and landed in the river below.

An early morning crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off a bridge in east Harris County.

Deputies said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on the East Freeway at the San Jacinto River.

Read more

Houston track phenom named Athlete of the Year

Gatorade Matthew Boling was named the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year in 2018-19.

Strake Jesuit’s Matthew Boling has been named the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.

The high school senior won the 100-meter dash at the state meet earlier this year with a time of 10.13 seconds.

Read more

Car crashes into Pasadena bar

KPRC2 The damage at Sam's Bar in Pasadena after a car crashed into the building.

The owner of a Pasadena bar is asking the community to help find the person who drove into her business and then drove off.

“I was in shock, grateful nobody was hurt,” said Jerri Delapp, owner of Sam’s Place.

Read more

8 takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate’s first night

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Wednesday's debate will be followed by another showdown on Thursday night.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was the top-polling Democratic presidential candidate onstage Wednesday night, and the early moments of the party's first 2020 debate showed why.

Warren was asked four other questions before most of the nine other contenders had been asked two. Her platform set the pace for the night, with other candidates embracing elements of it -- or at least passing on opportunities to break directly with her.

Read more

On this day

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith

In 1994, Aerosmith became the first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the internet.

