New video shows armed gas station robbery in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas - Police are asking the public to help identify suspects accused of robbing two gas stations over the last two months.

Pasadena police said on Dec. 9, 2018, a man wearing a hoodie and armed with a gun walked into the Shell gas station in the 1700 block of Shaver Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect point a gun at the clerk and demand money. There was also another suspect acting as the lookout according to police. The two were seen driving off in a white four-door sedan.

The store said the suspects targeted the store yet again on Jan. 23, 2019. This time they brought a third person described as a woman.

“All three of them had guns and it looked like they were ill prepared, they were running around everywhere grabbing cigarettes opening drawers up,” explained an employee who works at the gas station and asked not to be identified. “Any kind of store with any kind of money at the register, there’s dangers that you’re going to get robbed, but, for me, I personally didn’t think that was going to happen twice in such a short span of time.”

He said the 12-year-old store was last robbed three years ago.

“We have been robbed before, but nothing as intimate as coming in the back behind of the register and putting gun to everybody, that was concerning,” said the employee.

Pasadena police said the day before, on Jan. 22, one of the suspects targeted a different gas station.

The suspect entered behind the counter from the side door and pointed a gun at the clerk’s stomach, and took money.

The employee from the Shell station said the suspects look young and hopes they change their path soon.

“It is unfortunate because all my life since I was 16 I’ve been working for my parents and I just don’t understand it, I’ve always been taught, you work hard and you study and you can go places instead of just trying to rob people with a gun,” explained the employee. “You’re going to get caught one day, people make mistakes and I wish they could change their lifestyle, hopefully they reflect on this.”

Pasadena police are asking for any information in any of the cases and for people to call Detective M. Cooper at 713-475-7898. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers 713-222-TIPS.

Aggravated Robbery Case# 18-22347 / 19-1204 We need your help in identifying the suspects in these two aggravated robberies. One of the robberies occurred at the Shell gas station located in the 1700 block of Shaver St. on December 9th, 2018. The other occurred at the Fuel Express at 5010 Red Bluff Rd. on January 22, 2019. Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact Detective M. Cooper at 713-475-7898. Posted by Pasadena Police Department on Monday, February 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.