New trial date set for Terry Thompson in death of John Hernandez

HOUSTON - A new trial date was set Tuesday for Terry Thompson in connection with the death of John Hernandez after a judge declared a mistrial earlier this year.

Thompson’s retrial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18, according to court records.

Thompson and his wife, Chauna, a former Harris County deputy, are each charged with murder in connection with the death of Hernandez after a confrontation outside a Denny’s restaurant on Crosby Freeway in northeast Houston on May 28, 2017.

A hung jury resulted in a mistrial during Terry Thompson’s original trial in June.

Chauna Thompson is also scheduled to stand trial in October.

