New timeline for Astrodome construction

HOUSTON - There's a new timeline for construction work at the Astrodome.

Harris County commissioners approved a $105 million plan to reinvent the Dome.

The original plan had construction starting in October, but it was announced recently that work will not start until early 2019.

The Harris County engineering department said the construction is slated to begin after the Houston Rodeo. Construction is expected to take about 17 months.

The county currently is in the third and final round of asbestos abatement.

The plan is to raise the Astrodome's floor to create an underground parking garage and nine acres of open space, which is expected to be used for conferences, festivals and commercial space.

PHOTOS: Astrodome through the years

1 of 13 PHOTOS: Astrodome through the years × 1 of 13 In an April 1965 file photo, the baseball field and seats at the Houston Astrodome are seen through a fish-eye lens in Houston. (AP Photo/File) Hide Caption 2 of 13 Workmen zipper up the Astroturf carpet completely covered the outfield, workers spread the warning track gravel along the fence in Houston on July 13, 1966. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky) Hide Caption 3 of 13 Muhammad Ali fights with Ernie Terrell on Feb. 6, 1967 at the Houston Astrodome in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/HT) Hide Caption 4 of 13 Guy V. Lewis, University of Houston basketball coach, lets out a war whoop as he is carried to the dressing room by happy fans after the Houston Cougars' upset over the UCLA Bruins in the Houston Astrodome, Jan. 20, 1968. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky) Hide Caption 13 of 13 5 of 13 This is an aerial view of the Houston Astrodome, from May 1, 1967. (AP Photo) Hide Caption 6 of 13 Bobby Riggs goes after a quick shot by Billie Jean King in the winner-take-all match in the Astrodome in Houston, Tex., on Sept. 20, 1973. (AP Photo) Hide Caption 7 of 13 Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Terry Beeson tries to stop Houston Oilers Earl Campbell by grabbing his feet, but Earl broke the tackle for a nine-yard gain in the fourth quarter at the Astrodome in Houston, Oct. 12, 1981. Campbell carried 39 times for 189 yards as the Oilers beat the Seahawks 35-17. (AP Photo/F. Carter Smith) Hide Caption 8 of 13 Houston Astros pitcher Mike Scott is carried by teammates Jim Deshaies, left, and Kevin Bess after his no-hitter game against the San Francisco Giants in the Houston Astrodome in Houston, Texas, Sept. 25, 1986. The Astros won 2-0 to clinch the National League Western division. (AP Photo) Hide Caption 13 of 13 9 of 13 Loading... 10 of 13 Loading... 11 of 13 Loading... 12 of 13 Loading... 13 of 13 13 of 13 Loading... AD AD AD

When it opened in 1965, the Harris County Domed Stadium was the first of its kind, and was dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World."

The stadium hosted the Astros from 1965 to 1999 and the Oilers from 1968 to 1996. It was condemned in 2009.

