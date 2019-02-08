New Texas Parks & Wildlife system makes it easy to plan trips to state parks

HOUSTON - A new reservation system is in place on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

The new options allow visitors to reserve a specific campsite, buy day passes in advance and buy or renew a Texas State Parks Pass online.

If a reservation was made before Jan. 26, the reservation was transferred to the new reservation system. As a part of the process, the reservation was assigned to a specific site.

“We are excited to introduce these helpful features to park visitors and provide a new way to efficiently schedule a trip, either for the day or overnight, to any Texas State Park,” Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said. “These options give park goers the ability to plan their perfect state park vacation, no matter where and when they want to travel.”

Visitors can now purchase day use passes up to a month in advance. A new "Save the Day" pass will help address the issue of visitors not being able to get into popular parks due to overcrowding.

Visitors to parks such as Balmorhea State Park, Brazos Bend State Park, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area, Garner State Park, and Government Canyon State Natural Area can select an arrival time to ensure they are able to make it into the park.

For those who plan overnight stays at state parks, specific sites can now be selected when making reservations. The reservations can be made up to five months in advance. Photos and details are available online.

Texas State Parks passes can also now be renewed and purchased online. With the pass, all guests in a vehicle have unlimited access to more than 90 Texas State Parks with no entry fee for 12 months.

For more information, click here.

