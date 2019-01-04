New leads pour in after sketch, surveillance video released in 7-year-old's death

HOUSTON - Leads have been pouring into the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in the case of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, who was fatally shot in the head in a drive-by shooting Sunday.

The investigation has reached its fifth day. Authorities have been working with activist Shaun King, and both have steadily been releasing more information as they sort through tips.

New surveillance video of the truck being sought in connection with the case along with a sketch of the man suspected to be the shooter were released Wednesday.

HCSO A surveillance photo shows the truck used in the shooting death of Jazmine Barnes alongside a police sketch of the suspect.

The HCSO said the man is believed to be white with blue eyes and a thin build. He is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old and was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the shooting, authorities said.

He did not have a beard, but police said he did have stubble on his face.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the HCSO's main concern is to put a name to a face.

"Right now our focus is ID-ing who this individual is, who this coward is," Gonzalez said. "(Our priority is) ID-ing this truck ASAP and we are also working every other lead we could develop, including previous cases."

The HCSO shared a tweet saying it was investigating several new tips that have come is since the sketch and surveillance video were released.

“Investigators have received many potential leads since releasing the suspect sketch in the Jazmine Barnes murder case," the tweet read. "We are unable to comment on any of these specific tips at this time, and we urge those (with) info to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or 713-221-6000.”

King has also been actively sharing details from the case on Twitter, and on Friday morning shared that he was “personally documenting and tracking at least 20 potential suspects.”

A reward offered by King to any tips that lead to an arrest started at $25,000 and has already reached $100,000 thanks to donations from private parties.

Authorities set up a command post in the parking lot of the Galena Park Independent School District administration building Friday and will be there indefinitely.

Barnes’ mother, Laporsha Washington, said she is grateful for all the support the case has received.

"Everything makes a difference,” Washington said. “Because the more y'all put us out there, the more they'll feel our pain and they're going to want to find this guy."

Barnes’ father, Christopher Cevilla, said, “Justice will prevail, and I will be leading the charge.” He said he is confident the gunman will be brought to justice, and he won’t allow the case to go cold.

Families in east Harris County were on edge as detectives continued to search for Jazmine’s killer.

“It shouldn’t have happened that way. Then to stop on the side of the road and still keep shooting at them, it’s like, there’s kids in the car. They didn’t care and I don’t think it was right,” said Juanita Cruz, another area resident. “It’s too close to the heart. Too close to home. Regardless of whoever it was, it was still somebody’s baby, an innocent baby.”

“I have kids myself," said resident Kelvin Baltrip "I have my daughter. She’s with me all the time. It kinda bothers me."

There will be a community rally Saturday at the Walmart store near the East Sam Houston Parkway and Wallisville Road where the shooting happened, and Barnes’ funeral will be Tuesday followed by a balloon release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

