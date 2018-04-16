New city-county partnership aims to improve bike, pedestrian safety

HOUSTON - Leaders from Houston and Harris County on Monday announced a new partnership aimed at improving bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis held a news conference to showcase the bike lanes near Houston City Hall.

Officials said they hope to increase safety for people who want to make cycling and walking a regular form of transportation.

This story will be updated soon with more details and video.

