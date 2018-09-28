New Caney ISD substitute teacher arrested on child porn charges

Kenneth Morphis is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Sept. 28, 2018.

HOUSTON - A substitute teacher who works for the New Caney Independent School District was arrested Thursday in connection with a child pornography investigation, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said an investigation was opened into child pornography that was being trafficked online. Investigators tracked down an address on Lake Creek Drive in Kingwood where the files were being downloaded, Herman said.

Herman said a search of the home found a laptop that contained a cache of child pornography, Herman said.

Kenneth Morphis, 62, who lived at the home, was arrested and later admitted to investigators that he had been seeking and obtaining child porn.

Morphis was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. He was being held in jail on $30,000 bond.

