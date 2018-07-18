Neighbors relieved after Jose Rodriguez's arrest

HOUSTON - After several days of uncertainty, people in northwest Houston are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested Jose Rodriguez Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of killing three people, shooting, robbing and stealing cars on his dayslong crime spree.

“We’ll sleep easy tonight,” explained Jason Jackson who lives in the area where police arrested Rodriguez. “We’re feeling pretty good this evening, we’re definitely relieved.”

"When I saw Wortham Landing and Eldridge, I said, ‘Oh that’s right there on our corner I wonder what happened,'” James Klein, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 17 years, said. “I heard sirens turned over here to this corner and saw the cops chasing this intersection here, helicopters in the sky.”

Authorities warned people on Monday to keep an eye out for Rodriguez when investigators realized he was tied to the four different crimes.

“We’re OK now, but at first we were really scared, we just knew it after the fact,” explained, Evelyn Longinos who lives in the Wortham Landing neighborhood.

She said she and her husband were not aware of what happened until they saw the officers in their neighborhood.

“We’re happy he’s been caught and arrested,” she said.

