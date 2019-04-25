Neighbors' dispute turns deadly in Cloverleaf, deputies say

Deputies investigate a homicide at an apartment building the Cloverleaf neighborhood of east Harris County, Texas, on April 25, 2019.

HOUSTON - A dispute between neighbors turned into a deadly shooting Thursday in the Cloverleaf community in east Harris County, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at an apartment building near the corner of Nancy Rose and Brownsville streets.

Harris County deputies said that a 28-year-old man and his girlfriend got into an argument with a 25-year-old man and his girlfriend Wednesday night when the older man noticed broken windows on his car.

Investigators said the dispute came to a head Thursday morning when the older man forced his way into the younger man's apartment. The younger man shot the older man once and fled the scene.

The older man died at the scene.

Neighbors said the fighting between the men had been going on for weeks.

Investigators said they are searching for the younger man so they can question him about the shooting.

The case will ultimately be presented to prosecutors at the Harris County District Attorney's Office to decide whether charges will be filed.

