Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine in banana boxes found by prison sergeants

FREEPORT, Texas - Nearly $18 million worth of cocaine was found in boxes of bananas Friday in Freeport, according to authorities.

Customs was alerted when two sergeants from the Scott Unit found a white powder in donated boxes of bananas. The power tested positive for cocaine.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said the bananas were donated to the prison and the cocaine was found when the sergeants went to pick up the pallets of bananas.

In all, 540 bundles were found. Officials said the cocaine was worth about $17,820,000.

TDCJ

TDCJ

