Nearly 12-foot gator holds up traffic on Highway 59 in Cleveland

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

CLEVELAND, Texas - A nearly 12-foot alligator held up traffic Monday on Highway 59 near the east fork of the San Jacinto River Bridge.

The gator, nicknamed George, was hanging out in the middle of the road just before midnight, when Chance Ward helped Cleveland police wrangle the reptile. 

The scaled beast was kept in a trailer until sunrise when he was relocated.


