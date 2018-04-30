Nearly 12-foot gator holds up traffic on Highway 59 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Texas - A nearly 12-foot alligator held up traffic Monday on Highway 59 near the east fork of the San Jacinto River Bridge.

The gator, nicknamed George, was hanging out in the middle of the road just before midnight, when Chance Ward helped Cleveland police wrangle the reptile.

The scaled beast was kept in a trailer until sunrise when he was relocated.





WHAT A BEAST! 🐊🐊🐊 This 12-foot alligator, now named George, caught on the main lanes of Highway 59 in Cleveland overnight. The gator wrangler estimates he’s 40 to 50 years old. @KPRC2 #kprc2 pic.twitter.com/BEs2zvifWe — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) April 30, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.