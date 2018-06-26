Houston's Muslim community reacts to Supreme Court ruling on travel ban

HOUSTON - Muslims traveling to or visiting Houston could have several questions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that upholds the third version of President Trump’s travel ban.

"I think the questions are gonna be, will this affect my status? How will this affect my family?” said Geoffrey Hoffman, the director of the University of Houston Law Center’s Immigration Clinic.

He said the university offered help at IAH Airport after the first version of the travel ban. He said the Supreme Court’s ruling could affect people traveling on visas for work or school.

"I think it's going to have an effect on universities, for example, because we have a lot of international students. It may dissuade some people because of the heightened restrictions that exist," Hoffman said.

The ban restricts travel from seven majority Muslim countries. The justices ruled President Trump acted within his authority by taking action to protect the U.S. from threats.

"This is a great victory for our Constitution. We have to tough and we have to be safe and we have to secure," Trump said.

But the Council on American Islamic Relations said it had serious concerns.

"This decision was a disappointment for us and for our community. The decision seems to have given Trump a free hand in passing discriminatory policies when it comes to immigration," CAIR Civil Rights Director Arsalan Safiullah said.

