Doorbell-licker spent 3 hours lurking outside family's home, police say

SALINAS, Calif. - A man spent about three hours lurking outside a home early Saturday morning and licking a doorbell, and the entire thing was caught on camera, according to police.

According to KION-TV, police in Salinas, California, said a man identified as Roberto Arroyo also appeared to relieve himself outside the home and also stole an extension cord from the front yard.

Homeowners Dave and Sylvia Dungan said they had installed the video camera that captured the oddity less than a month ago. Sylvia Dungan said an alert to her phone told her about movement outside her home.

“I thought, ‘Boy! There’s a lot of traffic,’” Sylvia Dungan said. “I started reviewing the videos, (and said to myself) ‘Well, who the heck is this?’”

Police said the video helped them quickly identify Arroyo.

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear,” said Miguel Cabera, of the Salinas Police Department. “It didn’t take us long to identify the individual.”

The Dungans said that while the video is creepy, it’s also comical.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards (sic.) because, technically, he didn’t harm anybody,” Sylvia Dungan said. “He didn’t break anything.”

Police said Arroyo could face charges of petty theft and prowling.