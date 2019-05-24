Dog shot, homeowner held at gunpoint during home invasion in southeast Houston, police say

A family is shaken and their dog is recovering after it was shot during a home invasion in southeast Houston.

HOUSTON - A family is shaken and their dog is recovering after it was shot during a home invasion in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday at a home on Sagewick Drive near the Beltway and Sabo Road, police said.

Investigators said four men in masks forced their way in the house through the back door. While three armed men held the homeowner at gunpoint, the other ransacked the house, police said.

At some point during the invasion, one of the gunmen shot the family dog, authorities said.

The pet was rushed to the vet and is expected to survive.

Officers said the thieves stole a few items from the home, but no one was hurt during the robbery.

The men fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.