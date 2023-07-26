Fiery crane collapse in Manhattan injures 11, officials say

A crane collapse in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning left 11 people injured, including two firefighters, according to the FDNY.

Video posted to social media showed the top part of a crane collapse, hit a building across the street and then swing back to hit the building under construction as passersby sprinted from the scene.

Eight civilians’ injuries were minor, while one was serious but non-life threatening, according to the FDNY. One of the firefighters’ injuries was minor, and the other was serious but non-life threatening, the FDNY said.

Read more at NBCNews.com.