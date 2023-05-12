Woman’s body found in freezer at Louisiana Arby’s restaurant

NEW IBERIA, Louisiana – A Louisiana police department is investigating Thursday after the body of a woman was found inside a freezer at a fast food restaurant.

The New Iberia Police Department said they received a report of the body in a freezer at an Arby’s restaurant. Officers and an ambulance went to the restaurant and found a woman inside the freezer showing no signs of life.

It was determined that the woman was an employee of the restaurant. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Police said no foul play is suspected, but it is still under investigation.