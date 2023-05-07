What we know about the slain Texas mall massacre suspect Mauricio Garcia

The gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded a half-dozen more at a Dallas-area outlet mall was identified Sunday as a 33-year-old suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer named Mauricio Garcia, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.
Garcia was killed after the outbreak of deadly violence Saturday by a police officer who happened to be at the Allen Premium Outlets, some 25 miles north of Dallas, police said.
Garcia, who lived in Dallas, was armed with an “AR-15 style assault weapon,” President Joe Biden said.