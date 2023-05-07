75º

What we know about the slain Texas mall massacre suspect Mauricio Garcia

Garcia had a tactical vest and was armed with a rifle of some kind as well as a handgun, one of the senior law enforcement officials said. He was identified as a suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer by authorities.

Deon J. Hampton, Jonathan Dienst, Ken Dilanian and Corky Siemaszko, NBC News

A law enforcement officer walks as people are evacuated from a shopping center where a shooting occurred Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The gunman who killed at least eight people and wounded a half-dozen more at a Dallas-area outlet mall was identified Sunday as a 33-year-old suspected neo-Nazi sympathizer named Mauricio Garcia, two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

Garcia was killed after the outbreak of deadly violence Saturday by a police officer who happened to be at the Allen Premium Outlets, some 25 miles north of Dallas, police said.

Garcia, who lived in Dallas, was armed with an “AR-15 style assault weapon,” President Joe Biden said.

