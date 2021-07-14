McCormick seeking out taco lovers for dream job paying up to $100K

Calling all taco lovers! McCormick is hiring its first director of Taco Relations – and is offering a paycheck up to $100,000.

According to McCormick’s job description, the director of Taco Relations will be responsible for unifying all taco lovers on social media and work alongside the company’s creative and social teams to develop engaging taco content.

“As the director of Taco Relations, you will be McCormick’s resident consulting taco expert. You will be our official eyes and ears for all things tacos. You’ll have the opportunity to work with the McCormick Kitchens team to develop innovative and delish taco recipes, travel across the country in search of the latest taco trends, dialogue with other like-minded taco connoisseurs across social media, and be in on the latest Street Taco seasoning mixes developed by the McCormick innovation lab,” the job description reads.

Director of Taco Relations is a part-time, limited-term engagement role lasting up to 4 months.

McCormick is offering a paycheck of $25,000 per month, not to exceed $100,000.

The position is open to U.S. residing candidates of all experience levels who are at least 21 years old.

To apply, McCormick is looking for candidates to submit a creative video showcasing their personality and passion for tacos and why they should be the first-ever director of Taco Relations.

Submissions are due to www.McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations on July 20 by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.