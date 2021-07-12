Venus, Mars to align in planetary conjunction tonight. Here’s when to watch.

The “Red Planet” and the “Evening Star” will meet in a near-embrace early next week during one of the best sky-gazing events of the year.

Venus and Mars will align in planetary conjunction, nearly overlapping each other in the night’s sky on Monday.

According to KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT, the planets will appear to be just half of a degree away from each other, creating an illusion known as “planetary conjunction;” however, they will actually still be very far away.

According to NASA, Mars will set at 9:07 p.m. CT., appearing a half degree below Venus, with the pair only be about four degrees above the west-northwestern horizon as twilight ends at 8:44 p.m. CT, CBS News reports.

To make sure you don’t miss the planetary conjunction of Venus and Mars, keep track of the planets’ progress using this Night Sky Map.