‘The find of a lifetime’: Boat captain finds 95-year-old message in a bottle

Michigan boat captain Jennifer Dowker was cleaning the bottom of her glass-bottomed boat when found a message in a bottle dated 1926, Fox reports.

According to the report, Dowker, who is the owner of Nautical North Family Adventures , which runs shipwreck tours and scuba diving lessons, picked up the bottle thinking it might keep a prospective client interested in scuba diving.

However, her discovery gained the interest of many.

Inside the bottle was a note dated November 1926 that said: “Will the person who finds this bottle, return this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, and tell where it was found?”

“Once we read it, we were all in shock,” Dowker told Fox. “We were like, this is awesome, the find of a lifetime.”

Ad

Dowker said the name Morrow is fairly common to the area, so she posted a picture of the note and bottle on Facebook in hopes to find the letter-writer, Fox reported.

On Father’s Day, Dowker received a call from Morrow’s daughter Michele Primeau.

“She was really emotional,” Dowker told the station. “It’s pretty obvious that she is his daughter, because she has a diary that he had kept, so she had his handwriting sample and it’s typical of something her father would have done.”

According to CNN , Primeau said the discovery has brought back a lot of good memories of her father who died in 1955.

According to Fox, Dowker said that at the request of Primeau, the note and bottle will be held in a shadowbox along with a photo of Primeau’s father from 1926, and displayed at Nautical North Family Adventures to “keep his memory alive.”