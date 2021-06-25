Resident files class-action lawsuit after Florida condo collapse, NBC reports

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

MIAMI – As the death toll rises to four in the Florida high-rise condo collapse, a resident filed a class-action lawsuit within 24 hours of the deadly incident, NBC News reports.

The suit was filed by a resident of Champlain Towers South, Manuel Drezner in Miami-Dade County, on Thursday evening. The lawsuit’s goal is to “compensate the victims of this unfathomable loss,” according to NBC News.

With nearly 160 people unaccounted for and at least four dead after a seaside condominium tower collapsed into a smoldering heap of twisted metal and concrete, rescuers used both heavy equipment and their own hands to comb through the wreckage on Friday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors, according to The Associated Press.

