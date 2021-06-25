How to help victims of the Florida condo collapse

Maria Fernanda Martinez, left, and Mariana Corderiro, right, of Boca Raton, Fla., stand outside of a 12-story beachfront condo building which partially collapsed, Friday, June 25, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Four people were killed and 159 people remain unaccounted for after the collapse of a condominium building in Florida, officials said. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

Here’s how to help those impacted by the collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.

The American Red Cross is on the ground, sheltering, feeding and providing support to victims of the condo collapse.

Those who wish to donate to the American Red Cross online can do so here.

To donate by check or to a specific cause, complete this donation form by printing and mailing it to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

To donate by phone or to get assistance with a donation, call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669). For Spanish, call 1-800-435-7669, and for a TDD operator call 1-800-220-4095.

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation opened an emergency assistance fund for the short- and long-term needs of those impacted by the condo collapse.

The organization said it will absorb all administrative costs so 100 percent of funds collected will be used to provide assistance to those affected.

Donation checks with the notation “Surfside Building Collapse” can be mailed to Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33137.

For more information about the Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s special relief funds, call (305) 576-4000.

Operation Helping Hands is a partnership between United Way of Miami-Dade, the Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald, and JCS Helpline Services. It was created in 1998 in the aftermath of devastating hurricanes Mitch and Georges, to provide the people of South Florida a way to extend a helping hand to their neighbors in need, according to the organization’s website. Since then, it has been reactivated numerous times in response to disasters and other emergency situations, including the Surfside condo collapse.

Click here to make a donation to Operation Helping Hands.

The Shul of Bal Harbour GoFundMe

A GoFund Me campaign fund set up by the Shul of Bal Harbour has raised nearly $89,000 from over 877 donor as of Friday afternoon.

Donations will be sent directly through GoFundMe to The Shul of Bal Harbour’s Central Emergency Fund to be dispersed directly to the victims and families, according to the GoFundMe campaign.

