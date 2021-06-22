Partly Cloudy icon
Police investigating after parents found dead inside home with unharmed baby

Briana Edwards
, Digital Contributor

Crime scene tape. (Generic)
Crime scene tape. (Generic) (Pexels)

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Monday in a Detroit home with their 6-month-old son inside, KPRC 2′s sister-station WDIV reports.

According to the report, the family of the victims said the 31-year-old man was found bound upstairs and the 27-year-old woman was found in the basement.

Police say that the 6-month-old son of the victims was also discovered at the scene and not harmed, WDIV reports.

The family tells WDIV that both victims suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to WDIV, the family says they believe the person responsible for the deaths was at the home a day prior; however, circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated by police.

As of Monday night, the Detroit Police Department would not confirm whether there is a known suspect, WDIV reports.

