Boston police commissioner ousted over domestic abuse claims

FILE - This undated photo provided by the City of Boston on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 shows Dennis White, who Mayor Marty Walsh appointed as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. On Monday, June 7, White was fired following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light. (City of Boston via AP, File)

Boston's police commissioner was fired Monday following a bitter battle to keep his job after decades-old domestic violence accusations came to light.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced Dennis White's removal as the city's top cop, four months after White was placed on leave over the allegations just days into his new job.

Janey said White failed to fully cooperate with the city's investigation into the claims and was a “reoccurring presence” at police headquarters while on leave, creating confusion for officers and fostering "a climate of intimidation" within the force.

“It is clear that Dennis White's return as commissioner would send a chilling message to victims of domestic violence in our city and reinforce a culture of fear and a blue wall of silence in our police department," Janey told reporters.

There will be a national search for White's replacement, the acting mayor said.

White had tried to go to court to block his firing, calling the allegations false and saying the mayor has no cause to terminate him. During a hearing held last week, White told Janey: “I am innocent and I ask that you not convict me.”

White's attorney slammed Janey's decision and signaled the former commissioner's litigation against the city will continue. White plans to bring civil rights claims against the city to “recover for his own losses and to send a message that this kind of unlawful and harmful treatment must not be allowed to happen again to anyone," attorney Nick Carter said in an emailed statement.

“In a rush to judgment, the Acting Mayor got this one wrong and destroyed Dennis White in the process,” Carter said.

