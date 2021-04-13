Number of children living with their mother only has doubled in past 50 years, Census data show

The number of children living with their mother only has doubled in the past 50 years in the United States, according to the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.

According to the Census Bureau, approximately 15.3 million children were recorded as living with their mothers only in 2020. This number accounts for 21% of children under 18 years old in the United States.

In 1968, approximately 11% or 7.6 million children were living with their mothers only.

The Census Bureau also reported differences among race and origin groups. Its 2020 survey results found that nearly half of Black children; about 25% of Hispanic children; about 13% of white children; and about 8% of Asian children lived with their mothers only.

According to the Census Bureau, both the percentage and overall number of U.S. children living with two parents has decreased in the past 50 years.

In 1968, about 85% or 60 million children lived with two parents while about 70% or 51.3 million children were recorded as living with two parents in 2020.

The Census Bureau reports children residing with their mother only was the second-most common living arrangement during 2020.