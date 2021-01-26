WHO says Moderna vaccine is ‘not recommended’ for pregnant women

Pregnant women urged to discuss COVID-19 vaccine risks, benefits with their doctor

In a status report released Tuesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against pregnant women receiving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO officials are recommending that pregnant women not get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine unless they face a high risk of exposure, such as health workers.

“While pregnancy puts women at a higher risk of severe COVID-19, the use of this vaccine in pregnant women is currently not recommended, unless they are at risk of high exposure,” the official WHO status report reads.

The organization provided no further details in regards to their recommendation against pregnant women receiving the vaccine.

According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are limited data available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women.

CDC says studies in people who are pregnant are planned.