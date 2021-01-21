See which executive actions President Biden signed on his first day

President Joe Biden went straight to work on Inauguration Day. The former vice president signed more than a dozen executive actions on Wednesday.

The orders addressed a number of the administration’s top concerns including coronavirus, racial equity, the census, the climate crisis and immigration. Many of the orders reversed efforts by President Donald Trump. Other critical measures must be passed legislatively.

Here are the actions that Biden signed:

Executive Order on Ensuring a Lawful and Accurate Enumeration and Apportionment Pursuant to the Decennial Census

Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government

Executive Order on Revocation of Certain Executive Orders Concerning Federal Regulation

Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis

Regulatory Freeze Pending Review

Executive Order on the Revision of Civil Immigration Enforcement Policies and Priorities

Proclamation on Ending Discriminatory Bans on Entry to The United States

Executive Order on Organizing and Mobilizing the United States Government to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID-19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security

Executive Order on Protecting the Federal Workforce and Requiring Mask-Wearing

We will update as the full text for each executive order is made available.