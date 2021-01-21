Bernie bobblehead inspired by Inauguration Day meme available for pre-order

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Jokesters quickly got to work on a hilarious new gag gift inspired by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders made waves on social media Wednesday as he became the new target for several memes online after trending for his Inauguration Day appearance.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced hours after the inauguration that a Bernie-inspired bobblehead would be included in its political lineup celebrating the new presidency.

According to the store website, the bobblehead commemorating the Vermont senator’s viral Inauguration Day meme is high quality and produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and will be individually numbered.

The last-minute addition of Sanders is currently available online for pre-order and expected to ship in May.