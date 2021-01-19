College Board eliminates SAT subject tests, optional essay to ‘simplify demands on students’

PEMBROKE PINES, FL - MARCH 06: Suzane Nazir uses a Princeton Review SAT Preparation book to study for the test on March 6, 2014 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Yesterday, the College Board announced the second redesign of the SAT this century, it is scheduled to take effect in early 2016. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The College Board announced it is discontinuing the subject tests and optional essay on the SAT for college applicants in the U.S.

The decision comes following nearly a year of adaptability by students and colleges amid the coronavirus pandemic, which “accelerated a process already underway” to “reduce and simplify demands on students.,” College Board said in a note to members.

According to College Board, widespread availability of AP courses has increased the opportunity for students to “showcase their knowledge and skills through college-level coursework,” hence making subject tests “no longer necessary for students to show what they know.”

College Board also recognized alternatives for students demonstrate writing skills in place of its optional essay, which will be discontinued after June 2021 testing dates.

U.S. students registered for subject tests will automatically have their registrations canceled and be refunded.

Students registered for the SAT with essay can cancel the essay portion at any time.