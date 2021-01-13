55ºF

Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller identified among U.S. Capitol rioters, reports say

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 30: Klete Keller prepares to compete in the semifinal of the 200 meter freestyle during the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials on June 30, 2008 at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (2008 Getty Images)

Multiple media reports have identified Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller among those involved in last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.

According to USA TODAY, Swimswam -- a competitive swimming website -- first reported the 38-year-old Olympian’s presence at the riot after “at least a dozen people” were able to identify him in photos and videos uploaded to Twitter by Town hall reporter Julio Rosas.

According to USA TODAY, multiple reports identify Keller in footage as a tall man wearing a U.S. Olympic Team jacket.

The New York Times also reports Keller was present at the Capitol, according to “former teammates and coaches” who identified him in photos.

USA Swimming, the governing body of the Olympic sport in the U.S., said it was not aware whether Keller was at the Capitol and “cannot confirm its accuracy,” USA Today reports.

The managing director of communications for USA Swimming issued the following statement in an email, “We respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week.”

